A young lady could not stand the sight of a toy snake that was made to spring up in her direction in a prank video that has gone viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Although the original source of the video is unclear, the footage has stirred massive reactions as many were unhappy about how the prank got the lady frightened.

The unnamed lady and a gentleman were walking down the road when they spotted some amount of money on the floor. Just when the gentleman bent down to pick up the note, the toy snake was thrown at the duo, causing the lady to faint.

How lady walking with a man collapsed after a snake prank Photo credit: theluxurycollection1/Facebook

Source: UGC

The gentleman then hurried to pick her up to safety.

MalusiWami LadyMbally said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

I think I can find myself in jail if a person do this to me and I don't faint... This is stupid prank from a fool, a short-minded person... You can't scar people that you don't even know their conditions..

Heather Waddell Ramirez mentioned:

Some people be scaring other not realizing they could have a heart attack. Epically if they have heart problems.

Mills Palmer indicated:

As a gentleman you allow the lady to pick up the money or you pick it up and give it to her, but by the speed on which the guy ran for his life, we could see he is not a gentleman and neither a protector and hope she is not the girlfriend and if she is then wahala for her. And for the person who pranked them, bro find the lady and apologize to her and work on your prank taking some things into consideration (people's health conditions, frustration, anger, emotions, and so on).

Click here to watch the video

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh