Kwabena Kwabena, one of Ghana's top highlife musicians, has eulogized the Ghana Police Service and congratulated them

The artiste expressed his love for the service and how they operate in the country, especially at the borders

He added that even though there may be a few bad nuts, he is convinced that it is the best in Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kwabena Kwabena, the renowned Ghanaian highlife musician, has recently expressed his admiration for the Ghana Police Service, stating that it is the best in Africa.

In a recent interview, he stated that the Ghana Police Force is a highly professional and dedicated organization that is committed to serving and protecting the people of Ghana.

This statement by Kwabena Kwabena highlighted the crucial role that the police force plays in maintaining peace and order in Ghana. He also highlighted the importance of knowing and understanding the law in order to fully appreciate the work of the police force.

Kwabena Kwabena eulogizes the Ghana Police and the legal system in Ghana for the good work done Photo source: @kbkbmusic @ghanapolice

Source: Instagram

Being a victim of legal battles himself through his divorces, he fully understands the role of the Ghana Police and how the law can teach you a lesson when you find yourself in trouble.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kwabena Kwabena suggested that by educating citizens about the laws and how they work, the police force can continue to effectively serve and protect the people of Ghana.

He added that having been to other African countries, he can boldly say that the Ghana Police are effective.

He added that there are some bad nuts in the police force who dent the image and credibility of the Ghana police through their actions. But this happens in every country and Ghana is not an exception.

Netizens reacted to the comment from the highlife star

ichie_rymner commented:

u can never compare togo to ghana in terms of police and law pls togo is far better i am ghana togolese bossu i beg retract ur words wai pure lies

e_lancefoods commented:

I was travelling by road from Ghana to Nigeria and when we got to one country border which I will not mention the name, we were refused entry for 4hours because we didn't pay the border fee to the officers at the border and went to pay it at the office.

de_lancefoods commented:

Very true about how you will treated when you enter other countries through Aflao border. Hmmmm.

Kwabena Kwabena escapes accident, gives an account

In a recent publication by YEN.com.gh, Kwabena Kwabena narrated how he made it through a near-fatal accident. According to him, he had to act fast to prevent the unexpected from happening.

Reports went viral days after the accident and the music star gave his account of the incident and how he escaped the near-death experience.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh