Rising talent, Ebony Reigns' father could not stand still after he visited her graveyard with his family

The father who could not stop grieving was drowning in his tears as he could not stand the thought of her departure

The video of the scene has been trending on social media with Ghanaians showing support for the grieving father

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It has been five years since Ebony passed away, yet the pain of losing her still haunts her father Mr. Opoku Kwarteng.

Every year, he visits her gravesite to pay his respects and mourn her loss. But this year, the visit was especially difficult for him.

Ebony's father Nana Opoku Kwarteng could not utter words or stop his tears at his daughter Ebony's five years anniversary Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom @ebony_reigns

Source: Instagram

Five years have passed, but the wounds are still raw. The loss of a child is one of the most devastating experiences a parent can endure, and it never truly goes away.

The pain lingers, and the memories of their child never fade. The emptiness that follows the loss is always present, a constant reminder of what once was. Her pained and heartbroken father could barely stand on his feet or utter words at her gravesite.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to Ebony's father grieving his late daughter

naamaaboakye commented:

Starboy kwarteng, pls with all due respect what of the military man and the other lady called Frankei Kuri is really painful but every year your only remember your daughter which is not fair what of those lost souls may all the departed souls Rip

mhar_ahrbena commented:

If you have not lost someone you love very much you won’t understand him

efyacourage commented:

I see grown-up people under this video commenting rubbish, Until you witness this thing you will one day understand the pain the father is going through, is it because ur fathers don’t show you, such love, that why you people are here saying rubbish, this is the kind of pain anyone who has lost loved ones can’t forget

iamjerry_brain_jr commented:

Until it happen to you until you tseew what has happened has happened can the spray bring Ebony back no soo he should let go and stop that concert He’s too know tseew we’ve lose important people before # R.I.P Ebony

iambossmcofficial commented:

SO MUST PEOPLE ALWAYS COMMENT ABOUT EVERYTHING THEY CHANCE ON HERE ON SOCIAL MEDIA? Why can you just watch and pass of you disagree or don’t like it ? sometimes you can’t just comprehend what is wrong with people Is she ur daughter or family member? If they choose to visit her after 50years of her death what does that take from some of you negative commenters? !!

Ebony's family visits her grave 4 years after her demise

In another news by YEN.com.gh, Ebony Reigns' family, led by her parents Nana Opoku Kwarteng and Beatrice Oppong, visited her grave.

The family visited the grave to lay a wreath commemorating the fourth anniversary of Ebony's passing Photos and a video from the wreath-laying ceremony have popped up showing a solemn atmosphere.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh