Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has caused a stir on social media after sharing a photo of her cute son

In her post, she revealed the name of her young child and asked her followers to wish him a happy birthday

Celebrities like Kafui Danku and many of her followers filled her comment section with birthday wishes for the young lad

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah is in a celebratory mood. The beautiful Ghanaian actress shared a lovely photo of a cute boy she referred to as her son asking netizens to wish him a happy birthday.

All About Roselyn Ngissah's "Son"

In a post on her verified Instagram account, Roselyn Ngissah revealed the cute little boy goes by the name Nyamekye Ngissah. Her post captured the young lad in a classroom dressed as a pilot. He had a white pilot shirt on with the writing "pilot" on the left. He complemented his look with a cap and black tie.

Aside from his name, Roselyn Ngissah did not reveal Nyamkye's age or other details. She however called on her followers to wish the child a happy birthday.

She captioned her post;

Nyamekye Ngissah…

Pls help me wish my son a happpy birthdayyyyyyyyyyyyy…

Reactions to Roselyn Ngissah's Adorable Son

kafuidanku

He's so cute . Happy birthday cutie

domprehasiedua

Happy birthday my dear and may you grow and become greater than your mother

pine_strawgh

Happy birthday darling … More Grace… you will go far♥️♥️… the only thing is that you should advise your mom on her role in Tanko villa… Eeii Roselyn woha adwene

eb_forson

I nver knew u have a sonoooo hppy bdae bro

roygeneralmadcap

Happy Birthday master Nyamekye ..

