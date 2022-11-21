Roselyn Ngissah Shows Off Adorable "Son" For The First Time, Photo Excites Kafui Danku and Netizens
- Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has caused a stir on social media after sharing a photo of her cute son
- In her post, she revealed the name of her young child and asked her followers to wish him a happy birthday
- Celebrities like Kafui Danku and many of her followers filled her comment section with birthday wishes for the young lad
Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah is in a celebratory mood. The beautiful Ghanaian actress shared a lovely photo of a cute boy she referred to as her son asking netizens to wish him a happy birthday.
All About Roselyn Ngissah's "Son"
In a post on her verified Instagram account, Roselyn Ngissah revealed the cute little boy goes by the name Nyamekye Ngissah. Her post captured the young lad in a classroom dressed as a pilot. He had a white pilot shirt on with the writing "pilot" on the left. He complemented his look with a cap and black tie.
Aside from his name, Roselyn Ngissah did not reveal Nyamkye's age or other details. She however called on her followers to wish the child a happy birthday.
She captioned her post;
Nyamekye Ngissah…
Pls help me wish my son a happpy birthdayyyyyyyyyyyyy…
Reactions to Roselyn Ngissah's Adorable Son
kafuidanku
He's so cute . Happy birthday cutie
domprehasiedua
Happy birthday my dear and may you grow and become greater than your mother
pine_strawgh
Happy birthday darling … More Grace… you will go far♥️♥️… the only thing is that you should advise your mom on her role in Tanko villa… Eeii Roselyn woha adwene
eb_forson
I nver knew u have a sonoooo hppy bdae bro
roygeneralmadcap
Happy Birthday master Nyamekye ..
Source: YEN.com.gh