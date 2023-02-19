Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu has cautioned against circulating a supposed photo of the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu under rubble

Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu has cautioned against circulating a supposed photo of the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu under rubble.

The said image of the late Ghanaian footballer's remains emerged and quickly made the rounds on the internet after he was confirmed dead on Saturday, January 18.

Sonnie Badu warns against sharing photo of Atsu's dead body to trend

In a video on his verified Instagram account, the gospel singer warmed people, particularly bloggers, against circulating the photo of Christian Atsu's remains to make the news or trend.

The Wonder God hitmaker appealed to and urged people to consider the trauma the heartbreaking image would present to the late footballer's family, especially his wife and children.

Sonnie Badu urges people to give Atsu rest

The award-winning gospel singer warned that anyone who circulates the photo of Christian Atsu's remains would suffer a similar fate.

''Judgement will fall on you if you post it to make the news ... Let him rest in peace,'' the singer shared with his video on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

