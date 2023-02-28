Wayoosi, in an interview with Zionfelix, celebrated being alcohol-free since 2016, saying drinking gave him kidney failure, which almost took his life

The actor suffered from kidney failure in 2016 and was admitted to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and put on dialysis thrice a week.

Wayoosi said he is lucky to be alive and attributed surviving to the mercy of God and advised against excessive drinking

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor, Wayoosi has spoken out about his battle with alcohol and how it almost cost him his life. In an interview with famous blogger Zionfelix, the actor revealed that he has been alcohol-free since 2016, after drinking led to him suffering from kidney failure.

Wayoosi Says He Has Not Tasted Alcohol Since 2016 Photo Source: Wayoosiw

Source: Instagram

Wayoosi recounted how he was admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and put on dialysis three times a week, a harrowing experience that almost claimed his life. The actor stated that he was lucky to be alive and attributed his survival to the mercy of God.

Speaking on his decision to quit drinking, Wayoosi stated that he has had to make lifestyle changes to care for his health. He warned against excessive drinking, warning that it could lead to serious health problems.

Wayoosi's Battle With Kidney Failure

Wayoosi's struggle with kidney failure in 2016 was a well-publicized event in Ghana's entertainment industry. At the time, the actor was hospitalized at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he underwent treatment for the condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Rumours of Wayoosi's death circulated widely on social media, with many fans and colleagues expressing their shock and sadness at the news. The stories were fuelled by the actor's critical condition, which saw him placed on dialysis three times a week.

However, Wayoosi eventually pulled through, thanks to the expert medical care he received and the support of his family, friends, and fans. Following his recovery, the actor became an advocate for kidney health awareness, using his experience to educate others on the importance of caring for their kidneys.

Wayoosi Hails Dr Likee For Inspiring His YouTube Channel, Says He Cashes Out Over GH₵20k A Month

In another story, diminutive Ghanaian actor Wayoosi hailed Dr Likee for helping him revamp his YouTube Channel, which has helped him earn over GH₵20,000 a month.

Wayoosi, in an interview with Zionfelix, stated that the amount is more than what he earns from playing roles in movies.

Ghanaians have commended him for speaking highly of Dr Likee and giving him credit for the success of his YouTube Channel, Wayoosi TV.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh