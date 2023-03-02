Ghanaian music artiste and dancer Slim Buster has vowed to deal with Patricia Oduro Asiedua, also known as Nana Agradaa

Agradaa accused Slim Buster of defiling a minor and being arrested for such a practice in the United Kingdom

He added that he had heard a lot of falsehoods about him but had decided to sit back and give an ear to most of them

Ghanaian artiste and dancer Slim Buster has vowed to deal with Nana Agradaa for spreading false news about him to her audience.

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanaweb, Nana Agradaa spoke about Slim Buster and said that the UK Police had arrested him for defilement and some practices.

During a phone conversation, Slim Buster said that he has decided to deal with Agradaa for the name tarnishing and the damage she is causing him and his brand.

Slim Buster added that he was having a walk when he had a phone call from a friend who told him that he had heard about his arrest. Further, into their conversation, he was told that Nana Agradaa was behind spreading the news.

Slim Buster added that she had harmed many people with her words and false messages, but he would not let this slide. He vowed to deal with Agradaa and even hoped he was on a video call.

Slim Buster said that the Christian council and the Ghana Police Service, as well as all other security agencies, should pay attention to the activities of Agradaa.

Slim Buster recounted that his only involvement in any issue concerning Agradaa was when he once stated his opinion in the published news about her.

