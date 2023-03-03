Ghanaian musician and manager Ogidi Brown dressed as a homeless man and begged people on the streets of Accra

He hired a makeup artist to dress him up as an old homeless man with dirty clothes so that he could see how it feels to be in that situation

His experiment has gained reactions among netizens, who were surprised to see how some people treated him

Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown dressed as a homeless man and stormed the street of Acrra to beg for money.

The project started in 2021, according to the artiste, and it was purported to give him a feel of how it is to be homeless and incapacitated simultaneously.

Ogidi Brown fakes as a homeless man and tests Ghanaians Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Ogidi Brown changed his wheelchair as well to hide his identity since he could be noticed by people who had seen him in it.

Many people ignored him and passed by without giving him any money, except a 'pure water seller' who was gracious enough to offer him some money.

Watch Ogidi Brwon's homeless video below:

The video has gained massive attention from Netizens

nanakwakuoforiattajnr ented: commented:

Awwwwww the pure water seller

_nana_kojo_ofosu_ oforiattajnrc commented:

Please who can help me locate the pure water seller. She is very kind

_nana_kojo_ofosu_ commented:

Check your caption very well. It was a prank. You’re making it look like indeed He went begging for arms.

richkid_dc commented:

Poor always give poor…Rich men buying big cars for their fellow rich men on their birthday

