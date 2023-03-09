Tracy Osei, the wife of Ghanaian media personality and lawyer Kennedy Osei, has urged women to work hard to be impactful in society

The burgeoning fashion designer delivered the message with visuals on International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8

Although Tracy's message was intended to encourage women, responses in the comments section praised her appearance and luxury wardrobe choices

Tracy Osei, the wife of the General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, has urged women to strive to make a difference in the slightest way possible.

The fashion designer suggested that for women to have a genuine impact on society, they should work to do this alongside others by bringing other women along.

Tracy Osei's message to women

The mom twins delivered the message to women on International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8.

Kennedy Osei's wife Tracy urges women to strive to be impactful. Photo credit: aprilsveriown.

Source: Instagram

''Dear woman, Be One of Many. As women, no role is ever too minute or too extensive. Wherever we may be, we must strive to make a difference in the smallest possible way we can.

Do not strive to reach the top alone. Pull other women along. For only then have we truly been impactful,'' she shared with visuals on Instagram donning a luxury designer wear with a bag to match.

The fashion designer further exhorted ladies to communicate life rather than negativity to others. "'Encourage and help when you can."

While Tracy's message was intended to encourage women, responses in the comments section praised her appearance and expensive wardrobe choices.

See Tracy's post below:

Fans gush over Tracy Osei

Nostalgia_gabbs commented:

A boss babe.

Charityamankwaahamankwaah said:

You look very beautiful.

Harriet.bynn

You are so beautiful.

