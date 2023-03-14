Actor Rahim Banda's girlfriend Janiece Emefa recently turned 21 years old and celebrated in grand style

Janiece Emefa held a plush birthday with her boyfriend and other family and friends in attendance

Beautiful photos from the birthday party of the pretty young lady have emerged on social media

Young Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda's beautiful girlfriend, Janiece Emefa, recently marked her birthday in a grand style.

Born in 2002, Janiece, who is an influencer on social media, turned 21 years old on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

In celebration of her birthday, the teenager first dropped a stunning photo of herself on social media.

Days later, the young lady released lovely photos from the main birthday party which she held with her boyfriend and other friends.

The photos sighted on her Instagram page showed Janiece dressed in a white outfit with a pair of heels to match.

In the first slide, she posed in front of some balloons which had been nicely arranged around the numbers 2 and 1.

Another photo had the celebrant sitting behind a cake with the inscription Happy 21st birthday on it.

Other photos showed Janiece and Rahim in loved-up poses including one in which they both chewed kebab.

See the photos below

