Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo revealed the type of man she would love to marry or settle down with in a video

She stated that she had been fascinated by footballer, David Beckham's personality; Zionfelix posted a snippet of that video

The actress quickly replied to the video, attacking netizens who reacted to it, including Zionfelix

In a short video posted on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, actress Gloria Sarfo revealed in an interview that she is very specific about the type of man she is looking for.

She said that, before she chooses a man to settle down with, there are some qualities she looks out for in them, and that the person in whom she has seen all her desired qualities is the popular footballer, David Beckham.

The video, after being posted on Instagram by Zionfelix, was quickly reacted to by the actress. She said that she did not mean she needed a husband, nor Zionfelix's opinion on who she wanted or whether she wanted a man to marry.

Gloria Sarfo commented:

TO YOU AND EVERYONE SAYING NONSENSE UNDER THIS POST‼WATCH THE FULL SHOW AND KNOW HOW I ENDED LIKE THIS‼ NOTE THIS: I AM NOT LOOKING FOR A MAN TO MARRY‼ KNOW THIS AND KNOW PEACE‼ AND OH, ALL OF YOU NEED TO CLEAN YOUR BITTER HEARTS.

Watch Gloria Sarfo's interview below:

Ghanaians react to Gloria Sarfo's interview on David Beckham

peaks_nutri commented:

Grandma is looking for David what ?? Madam let our mind rest wai, you see how age is looking at you.

peaks_nutri commented:

You Zion! When she had an ambassadorial deal did you post her but this is what you know! And those saying she is 50 she’s old blah blah … pray you get to her age too wai !

alvinabra commented:

I heard someone is saying then the stomach must be flat, i want that lady to stand so that we check something .abeg waaaa

yaakonadu123 commented:

Are there no men in Ghana? Talking about another man from another country who doesn’t even know your existence, boi we never seem to appreciate what we have da. If it was a man saying all these….. there will be WAR.

