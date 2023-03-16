Photos of a rare family Angel FM and Adonko Bitters owner Dr Kwaku Oteng have emerged online

The beautiful photos show the millionaire businessman in loved-up moments with his wife, Maame Yaa

The photos also showed the parent posing happily with their children including, Kwabre East MP Francisca Oteng Mensah

Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng is a great family man who loves his wife, Maame Yaa, and children.

In recent photos on social media, the Angel Broadcasting Network CEO has been spotted having a special time with the family.

The photos sighted on Instagram show Dr Oteng hanging out with his family at an event believed to be the birthday party of his wife, who turned 50 years old a few weeks ago.

Dr Kwaku Oteng posed with his wife and children Photo source: @christvofficial

Source: Instagram

The first slide had the businessman, also the owner of Adonko Bitters, dressed in a cream-coloured kaftan. He stood beside his wife, who was dressed in a green-coloured lace outfit. Two of his children, including Kwabre East MP Francisca Oteng Mensah, posed to his left.

The second and fourth slides showed the husband and wife feeding each other cake while the third had Dr Oteng getting on the dancefloor to show some moves.

From the photos, the family looked excited by their time together and it showed on their faces in their beautiful smiles.

See the photos below:

Dr Kwaku Oteng eulogized his wife at party

Meawnhile, Dr Kwaku Oteng praised his first wife for her steadfast support towards him when he had nothing.

The businessman spoke at an occasion to mark his wife's 50th birthday and confessed that she sold yam and rice to cater for him.

Several netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts.

Video of Dr Kwaku Oteng's luxury cars pops up

Later, a video capturing the luxury cars in the magnificent mansion Dr Kwaku Oteng surfaced online.

The clip showed exotic whips packed inside and outside the luxury garage of the Angle Group of Companies' founder.

The video was reportedly taken when his first wife was captured posing for photos in the garage with Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz, and other deluxe whips.

Source: YEN.com.gh