The funeral rites of the late Christian Atsu were held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the State House

His lovely wife, children, as well as his in-laws, President of the Republic of Ghana, Black Stars players and coaches and many other sympathisers were present to bid their final goodbyes to the late footballer

YEN.com.gh has compiled beautiful pictures from the memorable and befitting funeral rites of the late and former Newcastle and Chelsea winger

Late Black Stars player Christian Atsu was given a befitting burial on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the State House.

His lovely wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, their children; Joshua, Christian and Rupio, Atsu's mother-in-law and father-in-law; and his twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, as well as family, friends and sympathisers bid farewell to the late footballer.

Many Ghanaian celebrities, Former and current Black Stars players, such as; Asamoah Gyan, John Paintsil, Sulley Muntari, Richard Kingson, and many others, were present to mourn their late colleague.

Also, former Black Stars coaches, the current coach of the Black Stars, Christopher William Gerard Hughton, was also there to bid farewell to the late footballer.

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former president John Dramani Mahama, and many other politicians were there to sympathise with Christian Atsu's family.

Representatives from Atsu's club, Hatayspor, were also there to bid their farewell to their late player whose last goal took them out of relegation in the league.

Below are beautiful pictures from Christian Atsu's burial service.

