Jackie Appiah, in a video, cooked a scrumptious-looking breakfast of bacon, scrambled eggs and toast with juice for her only son Damien

In the video, which was sighted on her Snapchat but found its way to Instagram, Jackie proudly recorded Damien as he hungrily ate his meal

The happy actress teased her boy, captioning the video with the word foodie alongside a laughing emoji

Accomplished Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has been caught on camera preparing a delectable breakfast for her son Damien.

Jackie Appiah Cooks Breakfast For Her Son Photo Source: jackie.appiah

Source: Instagram

The video of the actress eating scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast with her son was shared on her Snapchat account and has since gone viral on social media platforms like Instagram.

As Damien hungrily tucked into the meal, Jackie captured the moment on video and shared it with her followers. The actress proudly captioned the video with the word "foodie" and added a laughing emoji to express her joy at her son's enjoyment of the meal.

Damien, who is rarely seen on social media, was a bit camera-shy in the video, as he avoided the cameras and lowered his head while eating the scrumptious-looking breakfast prepared by his mother.

The video has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Jackie and her son Damien do not often appear together in public, and this video has been a rare treat for fans of the actress.

Jackie has always been private about her personal life, especially when it comes to her son, and has never been one to flaunt her family life on social media. This has only added to the excitement surrounding the video, as fans have been given a glimpse into the usually private life of the actress and her son.

