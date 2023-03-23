Famous TikTok star Asantewaa has caused a stir online as she flaunted a new hairdo on her social media platforms

She cut off all her long hair and went in for a haircut which she dyed dark brown and flaunted in a video

The video has got many people admiring her new look as others talked about cutting their hair like hers

Famous Ghanaian actress and TikTok star, Asantewaa, has caused a frenzy on social media after she cut off all her permed her.

She shared the video on her verified Instagram page, as the post generated a lot of reactions from Ghanaians.

She sat in the chair comfortably and without hesitation as the barber cut off her permed hair trim after trim.

After the barber gave her a nice trim, she dyed her hair dark red and touched it up with some soft curls. Her edges were curled and neatly laid.

Asantewaa's new look has sparked diverse reactions on social media as fans talk about her influence on them.

Some claimed when she cut her hair the first time, they also went ahead to cut theirs, and now that she has cut it again, they are contemplating on following her head since she looks gorgeous in the haircut.

Watch the beautiful transition below.

Reactions as Asantewaa cuts her hair

peggy_pearls stated:

Why am I happy and sad at the same time

prettyyvonne_ commented:

Oh Asantewaa thought you won’t cut it again

midwife_engineer remarked:

Cut saaa… when tired loc am. That’s what l did and people can’t stop complaining, I mean my own hair ooo

adepa_abena_adepa stated:

I won’t shave my hair again da … you I followed you to shave, and you started braiding

milcah_coffie commented:

I was like, ahaaaa again. I was waiting for a new transition on braids,

user_lertty stated:

We that our hair refuse to grow dierrr hmmmm

priscilla_essuon said:

You cut your hair saa ei whiles my locks no dey grow.... tell me the truth ad3n mennkaho bii anaa

