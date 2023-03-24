A die-hard fan of controversial Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has gone viral after he tattooed her name on his forearm

The young man stated that he got the tattoo because of his undying love for her. An elated Afia Schwar reacted to the video after spotting it online

The video got many Ghanaians and fans of Afia Schwar showering the young man with love and praises

A staunch fan of famous Ghanaian comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has caused a frenzy on social media after he tattooed her name on his forearm.

She could not hide her excitement after chancing on the video online and she went on to repost it on her verified Instagram page.

Afia Schwarzenegger (left) and a fan who tattooed her name on his forearm (right). Photo Source: @nanaba_the_traveller

Source: Instagram

Acknowledging the gesture, Afia Schwar noted that she loved the young man and added that the tattoo and was beautiful.

This comes after the young man, with the Instagram handle, @nanaba_the_traveller, shared the video on his feed after the procedure was done.

He expressed his unending love for the controversial Ghanaian comedian. Captioning the post, he wrote:

I love you, mummy

Afia Schwar, who was overjoyed, replied in the comments section of the young fan with the words,

“My love, this is so breathtaking. ❤️❤️❤️❤️Thank you.”

See Afia Schwar's reaction to the video below:

Below is the lovely video the young man shared on his page.

Ghanaians admire the young man's tattoo

villas_boaz commented:

For now he is die hard fan more than me I will come with different agenda

m_f_b_baskets said:

The love is so deep n pure❤️

tophey_glam stated:

Lemme go do my own on my forehead ❤️❤️ I be die-hard fun too

maabee_kids_wears remarked:

I’m going to do something ooo cus we love her more

lilianoanokye stated:

Nanaba all the way the love is deep

adoma.grace.3538 remarked:

Maa Afia, this guy loves you from his heart. The love is deep ♥

boadieva7 commented:

Thank u nanaba for the luv shown ❤️

adofoasa_herbal said:

❤️❤️❤️that's so beautiful. Loyalty at its best.

messi_full79 said:

Ooooooh this is beautiful I’m not fun of tattoos, but honestly this is how I genuinely love you, Afia ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Soooo beautiful @nanaba_the_traveller

Source: YEN.com.gh