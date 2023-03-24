Afia Schwarzenegger's Die-hard Fan Tattooes Her Name On His Forearm, Video Earns Him Praises From Ghanaians
- A die-hard fan of controversial Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has gone viral after he tattooed her name on his forearm
- The young man stated that he got the tattoo because of his undying love for her. An elated Afia Schwar reacted to the video after spotting it online
- The video got many Ghanaians and fans of Afia Schwar showering the young man with love and praises
A staunch fan of famous Ghanaian comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has caused a frenzy on social media after he tattooed her name on his forearm.
She could not hide her excitement after chancing on the video online and she went on to repost it on her verified Instagram page.
Acknowledging the gesture, Afia Schwar noted that she loved the young man and added that the tattoo and was beautiful.
This comes after the young man, with the Instagram handle, @nanaba_the_traveller, shared the video on his feed after the procedure was done.
He expressed his unending love for the controversial Ghanaian comedian. Captioning the post, he wrote:
I love you, mummy
Afia Schwar, who was overjoyed, replied in the comments section of the young fan with the words,
“My love, this is so breathtaking. ❤️❤️❤️❤️Thank you.”
See Afia Schwar's reaction to the video below:
Below is the lovely video the young man shared on his page.
Ghanaians admire the young man's tattoo
villas_boaz commented:
For now he is die hard fan more than me I will come with different agenda
m_f_b_baskets said:
The love is so deep n pure❤️
tophey_glam stated:
Lemme go do my own on my forehead ❤️❤️ I be die-hard fun too
maabee_kids_wears remarked:
I’m going to do something ooo cus we love her more
lilianoanokye stated:
Nanaba all the way the love is deep
adoma.grace.3538 remarked:
Maa Afia, this guy loves you from his heart. The love is deep ♥
boadieva7 commented:
Thank u nanaba for the luv shown ❤️
adofoasa_herbal said:
❤️❤️❤️that's so beautiful. Loyalty at its best.
messi_full79 said:
Ooooooh this is beautiful I’m not fun of tattoos, but honestly this is how I genuinely love you, Afia ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Soooo beautiful @nanaba_the_traveller
Source: YEN.com.gh