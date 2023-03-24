Celebrated Kumawood actor and comedian Dr Likee was unveiled as the new face of dancehall musician Shatta Wale's ride-hailing service, Shaxi

The ceremony took place at the new head office in Kumasi as the business spread its wings in that region

Congratulatory messages continue to come through for Dr Likee as he marks another milestone

Comedian and famous Ghanaian YouTuber Dr Likee aka Ras Nene has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Shatta Wale's ride-hailing service, Shaxi.

In a beautiful ceremony held in his honour at the new Shaxi head office in Kumasi, Dr Likee rocked a white Shaxi branded t-shirt and cap.

The ceremony saw employees of Shaxi, friends and well-wishers of Dr Likee, famous Kumawood actor Wayoosi and many others present to support their dear brother.

In his heartfelt speech, Dr Likee expressed gratitude to Shatta Wale for choosing him as the face of his ride-hailing service in Kumasi.

He then commended the self-acclaimed dancehall king for launching this business that has contributed to the eradication of unemployment in the country.

He then urged Ghanaians to support Shaxi so that more people would gain employment.

Also, Shatta Wale rewarded Dr Likee GH¢ 5,000 and a brand-new car as part of the package.

Below are lovely pictures from the unveiling ceremony.

Below are more videos from the unveiling ceremony.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Dr Likee

eddiemurphy21 stated:

When it’s your time it’s your time

ghconfidential said:

Ghana let’s support our own to the fullest #Shaxi #GhanaMade

thatboyosman__ said:

Well Deserved ❤️

ameyaw112 opined:

Good strategy

kr3kr3_nfoni remarked:

Showing industry love and support is so ooo beaudiful

kissy_racheal commented:

Awwww, you could see from his face he’s been through a lot hmm. Congratulations

