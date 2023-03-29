Nana Ama McBrown has always been a versatile, talented role model for young women looking to make meaningful impacts.

She was spotted showing off her dance skills with Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW featuring Asakaa all stars featuring in the background

The Ghanaian TV personality showed she is a master of the game whilst battling it out with dance gurus like Dancegod Lyold

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana's Nana Ama McBrown is currently the most sort after celebrity influencer in Ghana. Her presence on anything is guaranteed to blow.

Among the hundreds of dance videos of herself enjoying authentic Ghanaian music on her wall, Obaa Hemaa stood out as the most popular.

"Obaa Hemaa's" catchy dance challenge is the single most featured song on McBrown's TikTok time.

5 Times Nana Ama Mcbrown Aced Ghanaian TikTok Dance Challenge Photo credit: TikTok/@iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

Dancing on the football pitch

Did you know that Nana Ama McBrown once considered a career in football? Watching this video of her dancing mid-game will turn you into a true believer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Turnt up with the Asakaa All-Stars squad

Nothing beats having creators enjoying their masterpieces. This group dance featuring the makers of the hit song, "Obaa Hemaa", is absolutely lit!

Dancing with the sporty look

Trust the fashion trendsetter to show up to the occasion. As this dance challenge requires a lot of moving, donning a pair of jeans and a breathable T-shirt did the trick.

Culture is forever

Yep, Nana Ama McBrown did it again with a simple but classy African-print shirt dress whilst finishing up her look.

You can never go wrong with food

Food is Bae. And Nana Ama stamped it with a cute video of herself and the Asakaa boys over a hot bowl of Ghanaian anguamo, fried eggs, and canned sardines with a side of hot red pepper sauce.

3 times Nana Ama McBrown promoted Ghanaian fashion designers on United Showbiz

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has always stood out with her high fashion sense. And patrons are always eager to see what style she pulls up on United Showbiz every Saturday.

As a fashion A-lister, her official Instagram page has become a credible source for the latest fashion updates for celebrated designers to emerging brands.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh