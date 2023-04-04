Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo says he prays through Safo Kantanka and not through Jesus Christ like most Christians do

He said that Christians make a lot of noise when asking for a favour from God but that should not be the case

He said that you cannot go to the Asantehene and ask for a favour while making noise, which is why Christians should not make noise at church

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian fashion icon, Osebo said he does not see the need for Christians to make a lot of noise when they are praying or asking God for a favour in their churches.

Osebo in unique apparel and a picture of Safo Kantanka (Centre) Photo source: @citinewsroom @osebo_thezaraman

Source: Instagram

He said that his reason for making such statements is because if Christians revered God, they would realise that there was no need to make noise when asking him for a favour or blessing.

Speaking to Sammy Kay media, Osebo also said that he prays through the founder of his church, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka because just like Jesus, anyone could be used as a medium to reach God.

The fashion icon said he uses the Bible in his church like every Christian but he does not believe in prayers through Jesus Christ.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He said:

If you go to Otumfuo to ask him for a favour or even in his presence, you don't make noise but are rather silent, calm and respectful. So why do Christians make a lot of noise when praying to God?

Watch Osebo's interview about Christianity below:

Netizens reacted to Osebo's comments

dorcasafiaaddo commented:

Gud, but there is no other name apart from Jesus Christ pls Sir

sandrafrempomaa commented:

Hmmm this thing eerrrr hmm I once went to a naming ceremony of my step brother in one of his church in Bortianor. And everything they will say ‘NHYIRA NKA NYAME SAFO and I was like eeeiii me this is my last I'm not stepping a foot in any of his churches again

kwakyewaaxx commented:

John 14:6 Jesus said `I am the way, the truth and the light' no one can come to the father except through me (Jesus) so if you’re serving God through Safo Katanka then you’re joking!!!

Osebo talks about his beef with Cheddar

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Richard Brown, also known as Osebo, said he has a way to beat Ghanaian millionaire and real estate mogul Freedom Jacob Caesar, also known as Cheddar.

He said that Cheddar is a much bigger opponent because he understands fashion and has money to fund the fashion beef if it happens. He added that he is ever ready to challenge him to a fashion beef if Cheddar accepts the challenge, but he has a pending strategy for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh