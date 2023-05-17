Ghanaian musician Rosette Nana Frema Koranteng IV, popularly known as Nana Frema, said all Ghanaian actresses living in luxury are funded by "big men"

She said that the beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry mostly fall prey to these "big men" who fund their luxurious lifestyles

She added that the male actors are no different since they also have different revenue-generating sources, which they do not tell the public about

Ghanaian musician Rosette Nana Frema Koranteng IV, popularly known as Nana Frema, said there is no Ghanaian actress who is able to fund her luxurious lifestyle through revenue generated solely from acting.

During an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, who has conducted countless interviews overseas and in Ghana, the musician said that all the actresses who live lavishly are funded by "big men."

She said that being beautiful in the movie industry as a girl puts you out there and gets you attention from "big men."

People don't even know that even the male actors weren't getting paid and had to do things to get their money, and that the truth, she stated.

Anybody in the industry knows that acting does not pay like that, maybe it is better than before, but trust me, some of the lifestyles that our so-called celebrities are living is not from acting, we all know that, she added.

The beautiful singer, who has spoken about how women try to enhance their bodies and how she was once a client of Dr Obengfo, added that the main job of actresses is to move from one man to another in real life and not really to act as many think. She added that acting pays to a level after which it cannot fund the life of the actresses.

Nana Frema said that acting alone cannot fund a person's rent and bills for a year. Hence it is impossible to have all these actresses have a lot of money and live lavishly.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Nana Frema's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Nana Ferema's interview and said that they suspected her claims a long time ago.

naateki_couture commented:

Everyone claims she is innocent ooo but the others.

_akuaaniwa commented:

The same tin Mona said years back and was castigated. It’s no news we no

city_youth commented:

At least has made ur statement come through. Acting dier eno dey pay we all no

mhar_arbhena commented:

Even those who are not famous are pimped.. this is no news

