Blogger Zionfelix has weighed in on the brouhaha surrounding Hajia Bintu's recently acquired Mercedes Benz and has defended Bintu's claim

Hajia Bintu was on the Delay Show on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and said she acquired her vehicle thanks to the money she makes as a social media influencer

Many Ghanaians doubted the TikToker after her interview with Delay went viral, but Zion has given instances where many folks have made good money on social media

Respected blogger Zionfelix has come out in defence of popular Ghanaian TikToker, Hajia Bintu amidst the controversy surrounding her newly acquired Mercedes Benz.

Hajia Bintu was a guest on the Delay Show on Saturday, April 1, 2023, where she revealed that her social media influencer status was the driving force behind her purchase of the luxurious vehicle.

Despite her explanation, many Ghanaians expressed scepticism over her claims, prompting Zionfelix to weigh in on the matter. The prominent blogger cited several instances where social media influencers have made good money and achieved financial success, thus validating Hajia Bintu's claim.

Zionfelix argued that the advent of social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook had created a new breed of celebrities who make money through content creation and brand endorsements.

He highlighted the success stories of prominent influencers and bloggers such as Asantewaa, GH Kwaku and GH Hyper, who have amassed fortunes through social media.

Furthermore, Zionfelix noted that the rise of social media had transformed the advertising industry, with many brands opting to partner with influencers to reach their target audience.

According to him, this shift in marketing strategy has provided lucrative opportunities for social media influencers, particularly those with a large following and a high engagement rate.

In another story, Hajia Bintu shared details about her past in an interview with Delay on The Delay Show on Sunday, April 2, 2023, and revealed that she was a waitress before fame.

The TikToker has amassed millions of followers on multiple social media platforms and has made a name for herself in a short period of time.

She told Delay that she got the name Hajia Bintu from a customer who found her pretty and gave her the name Bintu which means "Mother".

