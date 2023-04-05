Hajia4reall shared beautiful old videos dating back 22 years of herself as a young girl with her father as she misses him

The video has shown Ghanaians where she gets her light skin and beautiful Western features as fans gush over her

The socialite turned musician has always been popular for her alluring skin tone and facial features

Ghanaian musician Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real, has shared a sweet video of her father and herself as a young child.

In this era of skin lightening and cosmetic surgery to enhance one's looks, the video confirms that the songstress is as natural as nature would have it.

Fans filled the comments section with words of admiration for the simplicity of her father, with many pointing out how he looks like the late ex-president JJ Rawlings.

Hajia4reall, whose stage name is Mona4reall, was born in Tamale to a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian mother. She decided to share before and after videos of herself with her father many years apart.

The first video, from 22 years ago, showed her father in a blue and white striped smock with trendy sunglasses covering his face. Mona stood by his side with a shy smile as she tightly clutched his hand draped over her shoulder.

The much newer photo showed them both all grown up as her father sports a thick snow-white beard with Mona looks all grown up in a loose floral dress.

Watch the video below:

