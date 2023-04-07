Nadia Adongo Musah, a presidential staffer, tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.

Nadia, the Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the presidency, married a young businessman, Kwasi Fynn, popularly known as Why Fynn.

The colourful wedding ceremony, held at Kempinski Hotel, saw the groom and his groomsmen display wealth.

Why Fynn married Akufo-Addo's aide and showed off cars Photo source: @ghhyper1, @weloveghanaweddings

They arrived at the venue in a convoy of luxurious vehicles. Among the cars were a number of Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and others.

Who is Why Fynn, the groom?

Why Fynn is a businessman who is known in the entertainment space as one of the leading supporters of Shatta Wale.

He has been a benefactor to the Dancehall musician on many occasions. One instance was when he met Shatta in traffic and sprayed cash on him.

His love for luxury cars is well-known on social media. As far back as 2019, he owned a Rolls Royce which was mistaken to belong to Reverend Obofour.

Who is Nadia Adongo Musah, the bride?

Nadia Adongo Musah supported President Akufo-Addo's campaign in 2016 and was appointed to work at the presidency when he was sworn into office in 2017.

She coordinated Meek Mill's visit to the Jubilee House in January which stirred controversy after a music video he shot was released.

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the videos from the wedding which have emerged on Instagram pages @ghhyper1 and @weloveghanaweddings.

Source: YEN.com.gh