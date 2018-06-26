MTN Ghana shortcodes simplify the process, whether you want to talk to customer care, top-up airtime, or access other services on their network service. This innovation is part of the giant telecoms company's efforts to eliminate the pain and struggles of remembering long processes of carrying out specific activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A woman ready to receive an alert. Photo: @MTNGhana

Source: Twitter

Like most countries, the telecommunication industry in Ghana keeps putting in efforts towards serving its customers. While Ghana may have some mobile services providing companies, MTN Ghana features prominently among the best. As a notable service provider in the country, it owes its success to the tremendous effort to meet customers' continued demands.

There are different packages specially tailored towards meeting customers' increasing needs. That is why the telecommunications company makes it easier to offer such services using MTN shortcodes. How many are there?

MTN Ghana shortcodes

A satisfied customer. Photo: @AskMTNGhana

Source: Twitter

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Shortcodes for MTN have simplified phone operations for everyone. Users do not have to trouble themselves with cramming steps in accessing the telecoms company's specific services.

If you wonder about all MTN shortcodes, you will be glad to know that the following table provides a comprehensive list of codes and their application.

List of MTN Ghana shortcodes for data, calls, mobile money in 2022. Photo: promolante.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

List of MTN Ghana shortcodes for data, calls, mobile money in 2022. Photo: promolante.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How can I get free credit on MTN?

The free credit code depends on how long a customer has been using this service. By implication, the longer users have been on the network, the more credit they stand to get. They can also get free credit based on the amount of airtime they use regularly.

What happens is that every time customers make a call, send an SMS or use the internet to browse, the company accumulates some points for usage, which they can redeem for free services.

So, what are the shortcodes on MTN for getting free credit from the network in Ghana? The code to use is *482#.

MTN call promotions

If you want to enjoy a longer time of calls with your loved one, the service provider has some juicy promotional offers that you can access. Depending on the offer a user opts for, they can enjoy free calls without limitation for up to six months using any MTN shortcodes in Ghana.

More so, users get to enjoy free data bundles for every airtime they purchase, and they can enjoy more by paying less, depending on any of the call bundles chosen. The available promotional offers on MTN Ghana and how to activate them include the following:

For Pick & Pay Later, the code is *527#.

A user who wants to confirm eligibility for Just 4 you loyalty promo can dial *141#.

For Callertunez promotion, users need to send START to 1355 or dial *1355#NOW to download.

Consumers can access the Sunday special by sending the word START to shortcode 5050 to sign up and say WELCOME TO THE NEW WORLD.

MTN pay for me code

Due to high network tariffs, some customers may get into situations where their accounts are not recharged and they cannot make phone calls to other customers. For such cases, the service provider makes it possible for customers to borrow airtime, which they will refund after some time. To borrow credit using MTN Ghana shortcode, just dial *506#.

For cases where the customer does not want to pay for the call they make, there is the "pay for me" option. A customer makes a call in this option, but the call's recipient is liable for the call charges. In this case, the code to use is 154 (recipient's phone number). Note that everything is typed together without spacing them.

What is the MTN mashup code?

Mashup is an affordable service by the telecommunications company that allows users to reduce their spending on data and calls. All you must do is dial *567# and follow the prompts. You can access daily, weekly, or monthly mashups.

How do I check my balance on MTN Ghana?

You can use the shortcode *124# to check your credit balance on your mobile phone. However, if you want to check your mobile money account balance in Ghana, dial *170# and follow the steps.

How do I activate 4G on MTN Ghana?

MTN clients enjoy fast broadband while playing games. Photo: @MTNGhana

Source: Facebook

Activating 4G settings on your mobile phone connected to the network is relatively easy. First, head to settings, click on network and internet, then proceed to the mobile network and choose your preferred network as 4G or LTE for most Android phones.

If you have an iPhone, the process would be a bit different. First, go to settings and click on mobile data. Next, choose mobile data options and click on voice and data. Once you select LTE, your phone will have an active 4G connection.

How do I check my data bundle on MTN?

The standard shortcode to check for data bundle balance for the MTN Ghana network is *138#. You can add other numbers in the form of *138*number# for more specific results like daily data bundle balance and more.

The MTN Ghana shortcodes are a laudable innovation from the giant telecoms service provider. They simplify phone operations and enable the young and old to access services with minimal assistance.

READ ALSO: How to transfer MTN credit in Ghana: A comprehensive guide (2021)

Are you looking for more information on transferring MTN credit in Ghana? Yen.com.gh provided an informative article about the straightforward process from the giant telecommunications company in Ghana with a broad customer base.

With a broad reach in other African regions, the company has provided various shortcodes for such operations, making it easy for clients to transfer credit. So, how can one transfer credit?

Source: YEN.com.gh