Radio Presenter Andy Dosty, in an interview at Adom TV with Dj Slim, revealed that Shatta Wale has apologised for insulting his mother

Shatta Wale previously went on a long rant on stage during a concert and insulted Andy Dosty's mother over an issue he was not happy about

Andy Dosty was in the trends after he went on a long rant on his show on Hitz FM when a fan urged him to promote Shatta Wale's latest album Maali

Popular radio presenter and media personality Andy Dosty has revealed that Shatta Wale apologised for insulting his mother. The revelation was made during an interview with Sally Mane and Dj Slim on Adom TV's Showtym.

Shatta Wale(Left) and Andy Dosty (Right) Photo Source: andydostygh (Instagram), TV3 (Facebook)

Shatta Wale had previously insulted Andy Dosty's mother during a concert while venting his frustrations about an issue. It is unclear what exactly Andy Dosty did to spark rage from Shatta. Andy Dosty was angry and disappointed after the incident.

Following the incident, Andy Dosty went on a long rant on his show on Hitz FM after a fan urged him to promote Shatta Wale's latest album. He questioned why he should promote someone who disrespected his mother.

During the recent interview with Dj Slim, Andy Dosty mentioned that Shatta Wale had called him to apologise. According to him, the apology was facilitated by a senior figure whose name he did not disclose. However, Andy Dosty indicated that the issue was far from resolved. Shatta Wale is no stranger to controversy.

Shatta Wale's Apology Sparks Reactions

Eben Adjartey commented:

I have to say I commend Shatta Wale for doing the needful. It simply means that, he knows he crossed the line when it comes to Dostry. Paa paaa paaaa.

Prince Exalted horns wrote:

At least he apologized. That's good on his part for showing some maturity finally

emikinc commented:

Shata will insult Andy Dosty again at the slightest disagreement between them. Shata is the most unstable character one can find.

