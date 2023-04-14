The Manager of Ghanaian Afropop star Camidoh, George Britton, has said he is confident that his artiste will win all or most of the awards he was nominated for in the upcoming VGMAs

He added that among all other artistes who had been nominated for the same category, the only artiste he saw as a threat was Black Sherif

He added that being nominated for the Artiste of the Year meant Camidoh was a step closer to winning the ultimate award

George Mensah Britton, the manager of Ghanaian Afropop artiste Camidoh, said he is confident that the artiste would bag all or most of the awards he was nominated for in the upcoming VGMAs.

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3news on April 14th, 2023, George Britton said in an interview on Clash FM that aside from Black Sherif, who was also nominated for similar categories, he did not see any other artiste as a threat to Camidoh winning the award.

He said that the high-flying Camidoh was a step closer to winning the VGMA awards, having bagged five nominations.

The Sugarcane hitmaker, who had worked hard as an underground artiste for about two years, rose to fame after the release of his popular hit song Sugarcane and the remix of the song.

The Afropop star proceeded to bag nominations for several awards, including the YEN Entertainment Awards, which rewards talent and hard work in the entertainment industry.

Camidoh's Instagram profile:

