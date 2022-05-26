Fans have called out Ghanaian singer, Camidoh, for omitting King Promise's verse on the remix of his hit song, 'Sugarcane;

Camidoh performed on stage with Nigerian singer, Mayorkun and UK based Nigerian rapper, Darkoo, at YouTube African Day Virtual Concert

Unfortunately, King Promise was not there and his verse was skipped. As a result, fans have called out Camidoh for not supporting a fellow Ghanaian performer

Fans have come at Singer, Camidoh, for often skipping King Promise's verse on his hit song at live performances.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh on GHKwaku's Instagram page, Ghana's @camidoh is seen performing live the remix to his smashing hit, Sugarcane.

Mayorkun, Camidoh and Darkoo. Photo Source: @iammayorkun @camidoh @darkoo

Source: Instagram

On stage, he was spotted with Nigerian singer, Mayorkun and UK based Nigerian rapper Darkoo, at the YouTube African Day Virtual Concert at Landmark, Lagos.

During the live performance, Ghanaian singer, King Promise was not present on stage. It is not certain whether he was booked for the show.

However during the performance of 'Sugarcane Remix', King Promise's verse was skipped and this has raged fans. Some fans and music lovers are calling out Camidoh for always allowing that to happen and for not learning the lyrics to the verse of his fellow Ghanaian singer.

Fans react to Camidoh always snubbing King Promise verse in live shows

suyafactorygh:

When you are good you are good @camidoh killed it all the way . Ghana to the world .

brian_pero:

Camidoh for sing KP ein verse dem for Nuh skip amm .... Ibi Gh tin .... he make slow for daaah side

ambitious_afia:

I don’t know why anytime Camidoh is performing this song he hardly sing king promise version and he will go to an interview that, we shd support our own. I feel king promise wasted his time by featuring this song. Just bcos a talented Nigeria artise featured his song , so he feels, he is on top. Mtcheeew kraaa how will he feel if someone does something like this to him. And the most annoying part is Even in tiktok, he mostly perform the Naija version on this song and pretend as if king promise was never part of this remix. SMH

suyafactorygh:

Now this Song is about to Hit Big

coolest_piper_:

Stop the negative comment of the performance he skip King P . to save time why you Mennez no no aviator everything be Timing much love Man

addoharriet36:

Where is camidoh from? I don't see any flag

fsrounds:

This song dem totally comot King Promise for inside‍♂️

Source: YEN.com.gh