Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he is the biggest fan of the music group DopeNation and appreciates what they do

Shatta added that he supports some opinions from DopeNation including their suggestion that their "Gboza" hit should have been nominated for the Best Afrobeat Award

The music duo shared their ideas of the music and entertainment industry and were cheered on by Shatta during an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he is the biggest fan of Ghanaian twin music duo, DopeNation. Shatta said that DopeNation have withstood and overcome the hurdles in their music journey, having polished their craft and earned a place for themselves.

Shatta Wale (Right) expressed his admiration for DopeNation (Left) Photo source: @Shattawalegh @ghdopenation

During an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh on Twitter Spaces on April 14th, 2023, the music duo said that their music had been nominated in a category which they felt was not right for that particular song.

The award-winning duo told YEN.com.gh that they had been nominated for the Best Afropop Song by the VGMAs, and even though appreciative of the recognition, their music was not an Afropop song.

Shatta Wale, who was listening in contributed by agreeing with the views of DopeNation. He also shared some insightful and clever ideas on how the music and entertainment industry should function.

Shatta said that he was the biggest fan of DopeNation, and that he knew they had a deeper understanding of music and could lecture a whole room on music-related topics.

Listen to DopeNation and Shatta Wale's Twitter Spaces interview with YEN.com.gh below

Some fans commented on DopeNation's interview on YEN.com.gh

One Garzy commented:

With twitter space, artiste don’t have to be granting interviews on air everything dey hear

Bera_Makenzy commented:

DopeNation to the world. They took us by surprise and they are really amazing ❤️❤️❤️

Otopah Raphael commented:

God bless DopeNation....we are expecting more of Ghana Amapiano

Missing God.IX commented:

DopeNation is the talk of the town now. Yen GH, you guys have outdone yourselves... Getting DopeNation on here is fire

