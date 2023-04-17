Celebrated Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo revealed that he was in Amsterdam and he seized the opportunity to watch the game between Mohammed Kudus' team AFC Ajax and FC Emmen

However, he stated that he was not going to be in Europe without watching the Ghanaian player display his skills on the football pitch

After the post, many football fans lashed out at him for lying in the caption, with many of them educating the actor on the health status of the footballer

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo was called out by fans after he stated that he flew to Amsterdam to watch professional footballer Mohammed Kudus play.

According to the diminutive actor, he was present to watch the game between Kudus' team AFC Ajax and FC Emmen at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

The game ended in a 3-1 win in favour of AFC Ajax, even though reports indicate that Kudus' magical touch was not in full force on the pitch.

Sharing memorable pictures, he noted that he could not be in Europe without seeing the celebrated Ghanaian footballer display his talent on the pitch.

Captioning the Instagram post, he wrote:

"I can’t be in Europe without watching Mohammed Kudus play. #ajaxamsterdam"

However, many football fans thronged the comment section to inform Yaw Dabo that Kudus was injured and that he was not on the pitch to play the game he went to see.

This got many Ghanaians and football fanatics claiming that the actor was chasing clout and using the footballer's name to earn praise.

See pictures of Yaw Dabo's trip to Amsterdam below.

Ghanaians roast Yaw Dabo on social media after he claimed he travelled to Amsterdam to see Kudus play

Many Ghanaians who are fervent football followers educated Yaw Dabo on the status of Mohammed Kudus. They told the kumawood actor that he did not play the game he went to watch since the footballer was injured.

See selected reactions from Ghanaians below.

yrn_cashex:

Kudus did not play today

shelter_blaze:

We catch u. Kudus no play. Shame.

nbgsmart_:

He dey injury

fallen_from_grace_1:

Kudus Dey injury

fli_nigga1030:

Eeeeii kudus ix injured oo

teejayalsina:

Then move out of there. He's injured. You dey follow Kudus but don't know what's wrong with him. Shame.

ny_trader_:

@kudus_mohammed is injured, so are you going to stay in Europe until he gets fit braa @samuel_dabo

Yaw Dabo makes Black Stars footballer Inaki Williams speak English in funny video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yaw Dabo made many Ghanaians laugh hard after sharing a video of Inaki Williams speaking English.

The Kumawood actor visited the Black Stars camp in Kumasi, and he wanted the players to do him the favour of promoting his football club called Yaw Dabo Soccer Academy.

Current Black Stars Captain, Dede Ayew made some comments in the video, however, when it got to Inaki Williams' turn, he struggled to speak English since he grew up in Spain.

