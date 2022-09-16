Young gospel musician Odehyieba Priscilla got teary in an interview with TV host Delay as she opened up about her absentee father

The talented gospel star could not hold back her emotions as she passionately talked about her struggles without the presence of her father

The emotional video went viral on social media and got many peeps sympathising with her and sharing their personal experiences

Renowned TV host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has dropped an emotional snippet of her interview with budding Ghanaian gospel musician, Odehyieba Priscilla, on the upcoming episode of the Delay show.

In the interview, Priscilla opened up about her absentee dad and how she was left to yearn for a father figure since he left her at a tender age.

The emotional gospel artist could barely hold back her tears as she spoke about the issue. According to her, her dad, who goes by the name Kofi Agyeman abandoned her for reasons unknown to her.

Hence, she did not have the opportunity to know him or her siblings. However, the gospel musician said she got in touch with her siblings after they came looking for her whereabouts. She mentioned that her siblings revealed where their father was. However, she has not been able to get in touch with him regardless.

At the tail end of the video, Priscilla sent a heartfelt message to Mr Agyemang, begged him to come look for her, and asked him to put whatever reason he has for his neglect behind him.

Ghanaians Sympathise With Odehyieba Priscilla

Karl Maame Herty was saddened:

And they will be claiming Father’s Day should be celebrated like Mother’s Day. Smh !

Kwame Ampako commented:

Delay This storyline is so touchy and reveals a stunning emotional truth.

Adwoa Millicent Adomako wrote:

Sometimes there are some people or parents that are not supposed to be part of our success story i feel your emotion

