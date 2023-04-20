Ghanaian celebrity Shugatiti has sued a popular prophet, Frank Gogo, for defaming her

The prophet had stated in an interview that Shugatiti was a marine spirit who had been sent into the world to possess and influence people negatively

He claimed Shugatiti, who owns a restaurant, could influence her customers through spiritual means

Ghanaian socialite Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Shugatiti, has sued Prophet Frank Gogo, popularly known as Prophet Ekatso, for alleged defamation.

The actress filed the suit at the Tema High Court on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, accusing the prophet of injuring her reputation and causing her restaurant to lose business.

Prophet Gogo had, in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on Mama Radio GH on YouTube on April 16th, 2023, claimed that he had seen in the spiritual realm that Shugatiti was possessed by an evil marine spirit.

In the interview, Prophet Gogo described Shugatiti as an agent of the devil who was capable of possessing another person.

He said Shugatiti, an entrepreneur who owns the Pots of Shuga restaurant, could not have afforded to site the eatery in East Legon, a luxurious neighbourhood in Accra, if she did not have spiritual powers.

"That Shugatiti girl... anyone who has eaten at her restaurant is already possessed. She is an agent of the devil, and if you have eaten at her resturant, you are already possessed," he said.

There is a power under the seas that posseses a lot of women, and Shugatiti is a very powerful queen in the spiritual world, he added.

The cleric claimed Shugatiti's approach to promoting her restaurant business was a way of manipulating her customers and influencing them to purchase from her continuously.

Prophet Gogo's comments did not sit well with Shugatiti, prompting her to file the defamation suit at the Tema High Court.

The restaurant owner also sued Msomfo Efia Empress, the host of Mama Radio show on YouTube, and the Mama Radio GH YouTube channel, where the prophet made the comments.

Among other reliefs, Shugatiti asked the court to impose general damages on the defendants for defamation of character and aggravated challenges for subjecting her to "humiliation, embarrassment and ridicule".

The socialite also urged the court to impose compensatory damage on the defendants for causing her to lose business and punitive damages on them to deter such behaviour in the future.

