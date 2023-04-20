Ghanaian rapper Medikal has jabbed Eno Barony, claiming she can never go on a rap battle with him because she is out of his league

The Omo Ada hitmaker urged Eno Barony to stay in her lane and not attempt to battle him

Medikal was reacting after Eno Barony stated that she was a better rapper than him

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has said Eno Barony can not come close to him when it comes to rap battles. He said that she should know that he was a male artiste and she was a female artiste, and so they were worlds apart form each other.

Medikal and Eno Barony Photo credit: @amgmedikal @eno_barony

Source: Instagram

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on Pulse's Instagram page on April 20th, 2023, the award-winning rapper said that he was one of the best in the rap game and should not be compared to Eno Barony.

Medikal's comments come after Eno Barony stated in an interview with Accra-based HitZ FM that she could rap better than him.

"I think Medikal is a dope rapper, and he raps better than most female rappers except me," she said.

Barony was herself reacting to an earlier comment by Medikal to the effect that although she was one of the best rappers in Ghana, she was not as good as he was.

In his interview with Pulse, Medikal addressed Barony's comments, saying that he had intended his earlier remarks about her rap prowess to be complimentary. However, in his view, his well-intentioned remarks had been misunderstood by the top female rapper.

I think Eno is confused, she cannot understand that she is a female and I am a male. We have female rappers and male rappers. What I said about her was to big her up that she is a good rapper but she took it the wrong way. She should never in her second thoughts or subconsious think that she can come up against me in rap, he said.

Watch Medikal's interview about Eno Barony below

Ghanaians react to Medikal's comment about Eno Barony

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to express disagreement with Medikal over his claim that was a better rapper than Barony.

kofi_boamah commented:

This no aaa you gift Eno a song. Wait for it. Thanks for the gift tho

hajiaofficial commented:

Agyawaadwo eiii let Kme pass err I don’t want problems

orince_manyo7 commented:

@eno_barony please we want it to be fair please say something

Source: YEN.com.gh