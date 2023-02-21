The founder of Fountain Gate Chapel, Pastor Eastwood Anaba, has said that good people do not die early but leave the earth

He added that the people we see as good and kind people are called early by God because the living mostly do not deserve them

He comments surfaced on social media after Ghanaian footballer and philantropist, Christian Atsu, died suddenly

The founder of the Fountain Gate Chapel, Pastor Eastwood Anaba, has said that good people do not die early but are rather called by God because they are "too good" for what he described as an evil world.

The respected clergy man said in sermon that most people are naturally "dark-hearted" and do not deserve good people. And, as a result, God recalls some good people from earth.

Bishop Eastwood Anaba speaks about Christian Atsu's death being a calling Photo source: @eastwoodanabaministries

"...There are some of people we say they died, they didn't die; they left. God looked at the them; they were too good for us," he said.

He added: "...when I look at Christians, I see evil. I see too many evil people. If you know what God's light is, I'm telling you human beings are very dark. They are very dark-hearted."

It is not clear when Pastor Anaba gave the sermon, but a video of it surfaced on social media after the death of Christian Astu, a Ghanaian international footballer who was also a renowned philanthropist.

Watch Eastwood Anaba's Sermon on good people below:

