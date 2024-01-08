Evans Kekeli Forson, a young Ghanaian man, has applied to break the world record for the longest eating marathon

In a post on Facebook, he announced that he would embark on the eating marathon from April 28 to May 28, 2024, by visiting several restaurants in Ghana

Netizens have wished him well on his upcoming journey

The Guinness Book of Records has had a handful of applications from Ghanaians in the past weeks as many individuals also want to break a world record following Afua Asantewaa's successful singing marathon.

Man announces GWR eating marathon

A young Ghanaian man, identified as Evans Kekeli Forson, has announced his intentions to embark on an eating marathon to break the current world record for the longest eating session by an individual.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Facebook page, he stated that his application had been accepted by the Guinness World Record team, adding that the marathon would last about one month, starting April 28 to May 28, 2024.

He would go to 30 restaurants in Ghana to eat in an attempt to break the world record.

It's unclear whether Evans has secured any sponsorship deals for his upcoming eat-a-thon. But he implored Ghanaians to support him on his quest.

Ongoing world record attempts

Evans is not the first person to attempt a Guinness World Record this year. There's an ongoing cooking marathon organised by Chef Failatu at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale. She plans to cook for more than 120 hours to break the current world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

As of Friday, January 5, 2024, Failatu had cooked for more than 110 hours.

Ghanaians react to the eat-a-thon

Netizens have reacted to the upcoming eat-a-thon by Evans Kekeli Forson. See some below.

kofiansah said:

Ahh this is getting out of hand oo!

adjoasparkles added:

Eii Ghana

MERCY678 said:

koo hmmm

Kelvin23 added:

Ghana is funny ooo

ceciliamensah stated:

Herrh oh Ghana, this is an election year oo!

marcus234 said:

Wei... hmm

Ghanaian Man Gets Approval To Attempt Record For Most Lipstick Applications

In similar news, a man received approval to embark on an attempt to break the world record for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds.

Taking to TikTok, the young man, Dela Gomey, shared a mail he received from Guinness World Records informing him that his application had been approved.

The record attempt by the young man is set to place on Saturday January 6, at the Efa Guest House at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

