Kumawood actor Agya Koo and other actors joined in to celebrate the birthday of Wayoosi's wife, Adepa

They sent well wishes to her and thanked her for loving and supporting Wayoosi

The actor danced with his wife, cut a cake and made merry in their living room as they celebrated her special day with a dance

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a beautiful video, Kumawood actor Wayoosi, also known as Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, celebrated his wife Adepa's birthday with his colleague actors.

Agya Koo, Seniorman Layla, Bediide and Kyekyeku were part of the actors and skit makers who sent well-wishing messages to Adepa.

Agya Koo and Kumawood actors celebrate Wayoosi's wife's birthday Photo credit: @wayoosiiw @real_agya_koo

Source: Instagram

In a YouTube video shared by Wayoosi on his Wayoosi TV channel, he surprised his wife with Pizza, a piece of cloth, a birthday cake and some other packages as a birthday present.

Agya Koo and the other Kumawood stars sent short videos wishing Adepa well and applauding her good attitude, love and support towards the entertaining YouTuber and actor, who has featured his wife Adepa in most of his videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Wayoosi presented his gifts to Adepa, who hopped out of a couch she was sitting in with excitement and thanked Wayoosi for his generosity and support throughout the years.

After Adepa cut the cake, the beautiful couple began to dance to a song in their living room.

Watch the video of Wayoosi and Kumawood stars celebrating Adepa's birthday below

Some Ghanaisn reacted to Wayoosi's wife's birthday video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Adepa's birthday video, sending her well wishes, while others thanked Wayoosi for making her happy.

Emmanuella Boafo said:

Thank you, Wayoosi for making Adepa happy God bless you, and happy birthday to Adepa

BRONYA EUGENE commented:

Happy glorious birthday to you, madam Adepa. May Almighty God bless you and Grant you all your heart desires . We pray for long life and prosperity

Yeboah Williams added:

Happy birthday to you, Adepa. May you live long with good health and prosperity. Williams inside Tripoli.

Wayoosi thanks Dr Likee for inspiring his YouTube journey

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the diminutive Ghanaian actor Wayoosi has thanked Dr Likee for helping him improve his YouTube channel, which has increased his monthly income to nearly GH20,000.

During an interview with Zionfelix, Wayoosi claimed that the sum was greater than the money he receives from his acting career.

Ghanaians praised him for appreciating Dr Likee and attributing the success of his YouTube channel, Wayoosi TV, to him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh