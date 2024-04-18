Retired boxer Bukom Banku got many people laughing hard when he spoke broken English when he met retired professional footballer Asamoah Gyan at the All Regional Games Torch Relay

Banku showered Gyan with accolades and also spoke about helping Gyan with touring for his sports initiative

The video got many people laughing hard, while others talked about how handsome Banku looked without his bleached skin

Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku and retired Ghanaian footballer were spotted at the sports initiative of the latter known All Regional Games.

Bukom Banku gets Asamoah Gyan laughing hard to his broken English and jokes

Bukom Banku and Asamoah Gyan met at the All Regional Games Torch Relay that was held at the Black Stars Square on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

When the two met, Bukom Banku decided to crack soome jokes and make Gyan laugh. The retired footballer took a selfie video with his iPhone Pro Max phone while the retired boxer showered him with accolades.

Speaking broken English, Bukom Banku introduced Gyan as the former Balck Stars captain, and added that he has a great experience in football.

While he spoke, Gyan cheered him on while laughing. The famous boxer then went ahead to talk about the tournament saying that they will tour the 16 regions of Ghana as part of the campaign of the All Regional Games, and he will be helping out with the tour.

"I am a star. He is a star. He is the best solution of Ghana," Bukom Banku said jokingly.

To conclude his message, Banku called out Gyan's nickname, Baby Jet, and told him to leave a messasge for his fans and jokingly, Gyan shouted Banku's slogan Banku Eba and they both laughed together.

Below is a video of Asamoah Gyan and Bukom Banku at the All Regional Games Torch Relay.

Reactions to the video of asamoah Gyan and Bukom Banku

The video got many people laughing hard as many shared their views on Bukom Banku's speech and how it made Asamoah Gyan laugh hard.

Below are the reactions to the video shared on the Instagram page of GH Kwaku, a renowned Ghanaian blogger:

nanaamaelikplim said:

Make sure u don't bleach again... Banku see how u make fineee

kwarteng_special said:

He sh33 the goals he driviis

_eku_yah said:

Baby jet say something for them.

ladjer1 said:

Transmission to confusion

yemajaasuma85 said:

Banku looking so good

fabulous_cee said:

the last part for me

mr__aboagye_ said:

Say something for them

maris_creative_ said:

Ewo l3 monk)

nephron_official said:

You dey erp who masa masa

mi_ab4ga said:

man keep talking but not making any point

