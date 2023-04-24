A video of the sons of former presidents of Ghana Kofi Atta Mills and Sharaf Mahama were spotted having a good time at an Eid party

The son of John Atta Mills wore a white abaya while John Dramani Mahama's son, a blue one

The exclusive event was held on April 23, 2023, and was attended by family, friends as well as members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

A video of the son of the late president John Atta Mills, Kofi and that of former president John Dramani Mahama, Sharaf, celebrating at an Eid party has surfaced online.

The event was organised by Sharaf and was attended by family, friends, and selected members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kofi Atta Mills and Sharaf Mahama at an Eid party. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The two young men were captured in the middle of taking pictures in their abayas. Kofi wore a white one, and Sharaf wore a blue one.

They both wore leather slippers to complete their look. However, the only accessory Kofi wore was his wedding ring and Sharaf a plush wristwatch.

The two were later spotted having a short conversation and seen laughing while giving each other a manly handshake in the memorable video.

See the video below of the son of late President Atta Mills, Kofi and former President Mahama's son Sharaf at an Eid party.

Source: YEN.com.gh