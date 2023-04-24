The daughter of former president John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, Farida, was spotted at an Eid party organised by her brother, Sharaf

In the video, she was captured beaming with smiles as she stood next to the 2020 winner of the Miss Malaika beauty pageant

Many people who spotted her in the video could not help but admire how beautifully she has grown

The daughter of former president John Dramani Mahama, Farida Mahama, was spotted at the Eid party looking all grown-up.

The party was organised by her brother Sharaf Mahama and was held on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

In the video, the young lady was spotted with the former Miss Malaika Queen, Jasmine Djang, and they looked stunning in their stylish abayas.

Farida's was in the colour olive green, while Jasmine's was in the colour black.

They were both captured looking at something on Jasmine's phone and bursting out into laughter. The camera caught their adorable smiles, which melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Ghanaians gush over how beautiful Farida and Jasmine look at Eid party

Many people filled the comment section with beautiful messages and love emojis as they expressed their admiration for Farida Mahama. They talked about how she was growing into a beautiful young woman.

Others also claimed that she was the sister-in-law to the 2020 winner of Miss Malaika, Jasmine Djang.

akosuanyamedea:

Farida is growing too beautifully

nat_the_boy:

Farida meet Asi3ww but like play like play Farida dey grow low key oooo

payceefranklynmusic:

Somebro then enn sister in-law

maa_abena_nhyira:

Akumaa

steffy_s_glam:

Obi na ne Akumaa

abena_kwartema:

Farida

eveaddae:

Akumaa vibes.

nhyirabanana_adwoa:

Farida

dianon_gh:

@faridamahama_ so so beautiful let me be your bodyguard

