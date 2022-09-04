Accomplished Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, in a video that has gone viral, bragged about her numerous achievements

The confident movie star, stylishly listed some of the things she has done that she is proud of and said she felt good

Many people felt Nana Ama had achieved the right to brag and supported her, while a minority felt she was overdoing it

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, in a cute video that has gone viral on social media, bragged about her numerous career achievements.

The actress was feeling herself and stylishly opened up about how good she felt despite her age. She expressed that she felt very young at 45.

Photo: Nana Ama McBrown Source: ghanafuohonsem

Source: Instagram

Nana McBrown had a cute smug look on her face and said she felt she had achieved enough in her career. The actress was seated at a luxurious-looking eatery with an acquaintance when she made the bold statements.

The video went viral on social media and had folks dropping their own opinions on McBrown's assertions, with the majority feeling she has earned the right to brag. Others, however, found it unnecessary for her to openly list her achievements.

McBrown Has Earned The Right To Brag; Debate Erupts

ama_farrari reacted to the video:

Maintenance comes with confidence and confidence comes with feeling good and feeling good also comes with plenty kasa

iam_miss_mensah also dropped her 2 cents:

She has gained the bragging rights, so self accolades is allowed . We all hype ourselves once awhile even tho we no reach her achievement

alice_swyper felt also wrote:

Let her say it. She has it me wey get nothing koraa dey brag nna araa Leticia

abena_mello commented:

Sis,I beg allow her to give herself some accolades wai. Na life is short

FIFA World Cup 2022: Videos Capture McBrown, Nana Aba as They Welcome Golden Trophy in Ghana

In other news, the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy has arrived in Ghana as part of a two-day tour to promote the game, which begins in November.

Media personalities Nana Ama McBrown and Nana Aba Anamoah were at the airport to catch a glimpse of the golden trophy.

While some fans praised the two entertainment and media figures, others noted that McBrown appeared quite hasty.

Source: YEN.com.gh