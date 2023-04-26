Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown confirmed her status as a top style icon after rocking beautiful outfits to shoot a teaser video for her program

The eloquent and talented television personality rocked custom-made kente ensembles in the trending video

The former host of the United Showbiz program wore expensive frontal hairstyles to match her look

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has finally posted a teaser of her upcoming insightful and entertaining show on Onua television.

The style icon looked gorgeous in elegant outfits for the video shoot as the program premieres on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown was first seen in a plain blue kente dress designed with colourful patterned kente fabric. She wore a frontal hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

The 45-year-old looked fabulous in smooth makeup and wore expensive gold jewellery to match her stunning look.

In another scene, she rocked a two-piece ensemble that would stand the test of time. She looked like a queen in a kente suit and form-fitting skirt.

Nana Ama McBrown has received positive feedback after posting the teaser video of her new program on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful teaser video for the Onua Showtime program

Abena Owusu stated:

I love you, Nana! All the best! Please keep it coming

smooth_and_soothe_skincare stated:

This is ours!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ We can't wait! We love you, empressssss❤️❤️❤️

Lydia Sam.98096 said:

God created you well, Ampa❤️❤️

Koransiwa stated:

Dear Lord, let this show be the talk of the town and beyond Team Empress

Delahoya556 stated:

Hard work pays, ampa. Keep pushing my sister every day for you

E_phe's stated:

Here for this! Nana, you can only go higher. Congrats sis ❤️❤️❤️

Kaakyire stated:

Ma anticipate aky3 yie. Congrats sis. Onyankop)n nka wo ho. The ❤️❤️❤️ is deep5

Watch the teaser video for Onua Showtime with Mcbrown below

Source: YEN.com.gh