Akrobeto has left netizens drooling after he displayed captivating dance moves in a TikTok video

The video which was shared by UTV showed the 60-year-old jamming to one of the trending songs on TikTok

Social media users in their reaction to the video have commended Akrobeto for the nice display

Celebrated Ghanaian actor and media personality, Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto has left netizens in a groovy mood after he showcased his dance moves.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the 60-year-old in a black suit and blue shorts dancing in the studio of United Television.

Akrobeto displays nice dance moves in UTV studios Photo credit:@officialutvghana/TikTok

Wearing a bright smile as always, the visibly happy-looking Akrobeto proved that age doesn't count when it comes to dancing as he moved his hands and body in sync with the mid-tempo tune.

As if he had been practising to thrill UTV's audience, the Kumawood star delivered one dance move after the other throughout the 51-second video.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video has generated huge reactions with over 4000 likes and 80 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians gush over the dance moves of Akrobeto

Social media users who reacted to the video have praised the seasoned actor for the nice display

Reggie indicated:

the dancing alone gives me the vibe .Love you

Abigail Boateng reacted:

Ala I really love ur moves gye wo two

user9419336130209 added:

user9419336130209 ne,

If Nana Ama is gone Akrobeto is there

Source: YEN.com.gh