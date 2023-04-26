A lovely video of Berla Mundi dancing caught the attention of many Ghanaians as they applauded her on social media

She was spotted dazzling in a green blazer, a pair of trousers and a white top as she whined her waist, went low and made hand gestures in the video

Many people were impressed with her moves such that they filled the comment section with lovely compliments

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi was captured on the set of TV3's New Day displaying incredible dance moves.

Berla Mundi dancing on the studio set for TV3's New Day. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Details of Berla Mundi's outfit

The ever-gorgeous TV host wore a green blazer that had mid-sleeves. She paired it with a pair of trousers of the same colour. To cover up, she wore a white shirt underneath the blazer.

She wore a layered white pearl necklace to compliment her neck and her entire look.

Berla Mundi dances to a Davido song

She danced to Davido's Unavailable, a song on the recently released Timeless album.

Beaming with smiles, she gradually went low and stood up while making hand gestures.

She was later seen walking towards the camera with both hands in the air while whining her waist.

Below is a video of Berla Mundi dancing on set.

Ghanaians react to video of Berla Mundi dancing

Ghanaians admired Berla Mundi's dance moves such that they rained praises on her in the comment section.

Many others also talked about how beautiful she looked in the green blazer.

official_lellyko said:

Please, she is available at TV3 studios Kanda...

har.dyrocks remarked:

Give us

adjoa_henewaa_ stated:

We missed Cookie on the new day show

mic2007ukgh said:

Nice outfit

_ruteye stated:

Berla is a definition of classy

kwamezack_ said:

The best tv channel in Africa

McBrown and Berla Mundi dance in a video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Ama McBrown was a guest on Berla Mundi's show on TV3 called New Day.

When The Empress arrived on set, Berla Mundi welcomed her with open arms as they danced to the front part of the stage.

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians and they applauded them in the comment section.

