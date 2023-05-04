Young Ghanaian artiste Kallai Nana Qwaachi, popularly known as Fotocopy, has made a U-turn on his apology to singer Kuami Eugene

His father, Qwaachi, has defended the boy's utterances, blaming Kuami Eugene for not being honest

Speaking in a recent interview Qwaaci stated that his son did not need anybody to be successful

Fotocopy's father, Qwaachi, has resurrected the conflict between Ghanaian musicians, Fotocopy and Kuami Eugene.

According to Qwaachi, issues started way back in 2021. He added that his son admired and idolised Kuami Eugene, so they decided to reach out for a feature.

His narration of events revealed that Kuami Eugene twisted facts to make his son look bad.

Fotocopy and Kuami Eugene saga

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Fotocopy recently burst out, saying that he hated Kuami Eugene.

According to the young artiste, Kuami Eugene broke his spirit with his words. He added that he would never work with Kuami Eugene.

A few weeks later, the nine-year-old boy apologised to Kuami Eugene as the two met on Abeiku Santana's show on Okay FM.

He made a U-turn during an interview with Shatta Michy on Movement TV that he was forced to apologise to Kuami Eugene.

Fotocopy's father defends son over Kuami Eugene saga

This led to some bashing online which his father, Qwaachi, known in real life as Shadrach Nana Kwakye, has come out to address.

I have been in the game since 2004. Far before Kuami Eugene came. So, I knew the right things to do. I didn't go to Kuami Eugene to ask him for a favour. I went to him so that he could lead us to the family (Lynx Entertainment) so that they could help the child.

He then turned his wrath on Ghanaians and dared anyone insulting his son to try and take up the responsibility of raising a child star.

Those saying Fotocopy doesn't know how to talk, okay teachers, come and teach him. Your problem is that you haven't seen a child with high self-esteem. If not, Fotocopy hasn't insulted Kuami Eugene, and he hasn't offended any of you.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Fotocopy's dad defending his son and firing back at critics

The comment section revealed that many think Fotocopy's utterances result from bad parenting.

Sunshine Wood commented:

I’ve been saying the child’s behaviour is from bad parenting. And there you have it ladies and gentlemen Like father like son. It’s in the name “Fotocopy”.

Felicia Boateng said:

From the video I watch about his father, I now understand where the problem is. The background he is been brought up has shaped the way he speaks and acts. I hope they realise this before it's too late.

Ben Grooves wrote:

Let’s see how it ends. This boy just started his career and you’re already exposing him to pride. The sad part is that, it will affect the son more than his father.

Fotocopy releases statement to apologise to Ghanaians

Meanwhile, Fotocopy, along with his family, had apologised for the utterances he made on Movement TV that he was big enough not to need a feature from Kuami Eugene.

Fotocopy's family referred to him as a child who had not been deprived of his childhood, hence the reflection of childishness in his demeanour.

