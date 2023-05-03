Ghanaian Afropop star Kuami Eugene said he would never have a song with Ghanaian Hip-hop and Afrobeats artiste Guru

Ghanaian Pop star Kuami Eugene said he would never feature Guru or like to be featured by the artiste in any song because the Afrobeat singer is quick-tempered to be collaborated with on any song.

Kuami Eugene (left), Guru (right) Photo credit: @kuamieugene @gurunkz

Source: Instagram

In an interview with ace Ghanaian Tv host and businesswoman Deloris Frimpong Manso on Delay Tv on April 30th, 2023, Kuami Eugene said Guru had disrespected his manager Richie.

The award-winning highlife and Pop singer added that Guru verbally exchanged with Lynx Entertainment's boss Richie some time ago. This got him concerned and made him react harmlessly to the issue.

However, Eugene claims when Guru was granted an interview and asked about the issue, he publicly insulted his family. The pop star added that he would not have made Guru's issue with his manager affect their relationship, but he would be more concerned now since the Alkayida hitmaker had insulted him and his family.

Kuami Eugene said:

I did not have any problems with Guru, his issues were with my manager. But now, I will never make a song with him because he insulted my family in an interview

Delay interviews Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene and Guru beef with each other in a diss song

After Kuami Eugene announced that he was not going to feature or be featured by Guru because of the disrespect towards his manager Richie, the Afrobeat teased him in some videos and said just a song produced by him was bigger than Kuami Eugene's entire career, making Kuami Eugene clap back with replies well.

Source: YEN.com.gh