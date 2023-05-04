Black Sherif, in an interview with Zionfelix, expressed confidence in winning the Album Of The Year category at the upcoming VGMA Awards

The young musician mentioned that he believed his album was good enough to win the award despite facing stiff competition from Sarkodie, Gyakie, Kwesi Arthur, Joe Metel and others

Black Sherif, however, noted that if he does not win the award, he was perfectly fine with that

Young Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has expressed confidence in winning the Album of the Year category at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in an interview with Zionfelix.

He believes that his debut album, "The Villian I Never Was", is good enough to beat the stiff competition from other nominees such as Sarkodie, Gyakie, Kwesi Arthur, Joe Metel, and others.

The young musician has also been nominated in eight other categories, including Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste, Best Afropop Song, Best Music Video, Album/EP of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best Hiphop Song, Best Reggae/Dancehall Song, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, and Artiste of the Year.

Black Sherif will be fine without VGMA win

Despite his confidence in his chances of winning, Black Sherif remains humble and grounded. He stated that he would be perfectly fine if he did not win the award. He added that he is happy to have been nominated and to share his music with the world.

Black Sherif's unique blend of Afrobeat and hip-hop has won him a huge following in Ghana and beyond, and his debut album has received widespread critical acclaim. His rise to fame has been nothing short of remarkable, and he has become one of the most talked-about musicians in the country.

The VGMA Awards, which celebrate the best in Ghanaian music, will take place on Saturday, May 6 2023.

