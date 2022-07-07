Former World Dance Champion Adjetey Sowah, in an interview with Giovani Caleb, narrated an interesting story of how he almost got deported

The legendary personality said he found himself in the hands of immigration in London and plotted with a friend to escape from custody

Sowah became infamous when he won the World Dance Challenge in Malibu and has since been regarded as one of the best dancers in Ghana's history

Ghanaian dance legend, Adjetey Sowah, has narrated an interesting story on how he escaped custody from immigration in London and won the World Dance Challenge in Malibu on the same day.

According to the legend, he thought traveling outside the country was as easy as traveling from region to region in Ghana.

Sowah said, he decided to visit London only to get into trouble with immigration. He mentioned that he was apprehended by the authorities and kept in custody.

Finding himself in a pickle, he decided to call a friend he knew, who lived in London. Sowah went on to say that during his detainment, he devised an escape plan which he pulled off with the help of his friend.

The veteran dancer narrated how he got his friend to help him escape saying:

I told him to visit, but he shouldn’t write his real name and address. So I left my passport and clothes and joined him when the officers said visiting hours were over

Sowah noted that the day he escaped was the same day the World Dance Challenge in Malibu was taking place. He said he joined the competition and won.

Adjetey Sowah wrote his name in the history books when he won the championship in 1986. He has since been regarded as one of the best dancers in Ghana's history.

Adjetey Sowah at the World Dance Challenge in Malibu in 1986

