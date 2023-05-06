Saturday, May 6, 2023, happens to be one of the biggest nights in the careers of musicians in the country

The Vodaphone Ghana Music Awards is scheduled to commence in a few hours, and the whole of Ghana is looking forward to it

Owusu Worae, an entertainment analyst, has given his prediction for the Gospel Artiste of the Year category

One fiercely contested Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) category is the Gospel Artiste of The Year.

This year's Gospel Artiste of the Year nominees are the crème de la crème of the gospel fraternity.

YEN.com.gh spoke to Owusu Worae, an entertainment analyst, who shared his best picks for one of the most anticipated categories of VGMA.

Piesie Esther poses with Black Sherif and campaigners ' Image credit: @piesieesther

Source: Instagram

Since Joe Mettle's Artiste of the Year win and subsequently, gospel musicians picking up nominations and winning the top award of the night, the Gospel Artiste of the Year category has been receiving a lot of eyeballs.

This year's nominees have been described as the best of all the gospel ministers across the country. The list includes Piesie Esther, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Perez Musik, MOG and Celestine Donkor.

Speaking to one of Ghana's prolific entertainment commentators and researchers, Worae Owusu, popularly called Konxept Worae, he believes Piesie Esther will be the one to snag the Gospel Artiste of the Year award.

The entire gospel artiste fraternity is rooting for Piesie Esther. They feel she has worked very hard for it. So even with Joe Mettle in the Artiste of the Year Category, it's Piesie Esther. So when it comes to the Gospel Artiste of the Year, it's a done deal for Pieseie Esther.

Koncept Worae added that his next best bet is MOG, Perez Musik and Celestine Donkor.

He sidelined previous Artiste of the Year winners, Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton, because they worked hard but needed to be more challenging than their category competitors.

Celestine Donkor throws weight behind Piesie Esther and says she deserves the award

YEN.com.gh reported Celestine Donkor endorsing Piesie Esther as the Gospel Artiste of the Year winner.

This news shocked many since both musicians have been nominated in the same category.

Celestine Donkor said that even if the award is given to her, she will hand it over to her Piesie Esther.

