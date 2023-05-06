Piesie Esther has expressed massive interest in winning the Artiste Of The Year award at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

The gospel star, in an interview with Radio XYZ, said she believes that she has worked hard enough to win the prestigious award

Piesie Esther faces stiff competition from heavyweights like Camidoh, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Kidi, Joe Mettle, and Black Sherif

Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has expressed her eagerness to win the coveted Artiste Of The Year award at the upcoming 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ceremony scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023.

The talented artist, who has been nominated for seven categories, including Best Gospel Song, Best Female Vocal Performer, and Best Songwriter, among others, is confident that she has worked hard enough to deserve the prestigious award.

Piesie Esther faces stiff competition

Despite facing tough competition from heavyweights like Camidoh, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Kidi, Joe Mettle, and Black Sherif, Piesie Esther remains optimistic about her chances of clinching the top prize. Speaking in a recent interview with Radio XYZ, the dedicated musician said she was confident that she could clinch the award.

Piesie Esther is a well-known name in the Ghanaian gospel music scene, and her unique sound and exceptional songwriting skills have earned her a massive following of loyal fans. As the excitement builds towards the 24th edition of the VGMA, music enthusiasts and industry insiders are anticipating an unforgettable event. With Piesie Esther's impressive nominations and unwavering determination, the night promises to be a memorable one for the gospel star and her fans.

Black Sherif Tells Piesie Esther He Will Win Album Of The Year

In a related story, Black Sherif, ahead of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in a video, met fellow musician Piesie Esther and it was all love between the two.

Sherif told Piesie Esther, who is a nominee for Artist Of The Year, that he was confident that he was going to win Album Of The Year.

He said for the other eight categories, he was nominated, the chances were 50/50, and the pair shared a laugh after.

Source: YEN.com.gh