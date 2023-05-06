Black Sherif, ahead of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in a video, met fellow musician Piesie Esther and it was all love between the two

Sherif told Piesie Esther, who is a nominee for Artist Of The Year that he was confident that he was going to win Album Of The Year

He said for the other eight categories, he was nominated, the chances were 50/50, and the pair shared a laugh after

In a heartwarming moment ahead of the highly anticipated Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), which takes place on May 6 2023, rising star Black Sherif met fellow musician Piesie Esther, and it was nothing but pure love between the two.

In a video that has been making rounds on social media, the two talented artists were seen sharing a light moment together as they discussed their chances of scooping up some of the biggest awards of the night.

Black Sherif, who has made big waves in 2022 and 2023 with his hit songs "Kwaku The Traveller" and "Second Sermon," revealed to Esther that he was confident that he was going to win Album Of The Year, one of the most coveted awards of the night.

When it came to the other eight categories he was nominated for, Sherif was humble, admitting that his chances were 50/50. The two shook hands and shared a laugh, enjoying each other's company.

The unity between Black Sherif And Piesie Esther warms hearts

Oppong Ayisi Charles wrote:

nice one, u shd mingle with each other, after all u are all musicians, dont let mere human beings to divide u, keep it up.

Concern citizen commented:

Sheriff ❤️❤️❤️❤️much love Rasta

Nhaa_Bugatti said:

Sheriff it's ya tym. I love the unity between the two

Black Sherif Says He Deserves The Album Of The Year Ahead Of Sarkodie And Others

In a related story, Black Sherif, in an interview with Zionfelix, expressed confidence in winning the Album Of The Year category at the upcoming VGMA Awards.

The young musician mentioned that he believed his album was good enough to win the award despite facing stiff competition from Sarkodie, Gyakie, Kwesi Arthur, Joe Metel and others.

Black Sherif, however, noted that if he does not win the award, he was perfectly fine with that.

