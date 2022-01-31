Michy also flaunts 'new man' weeks after Wale showed off new lover; video drops

Michy has been spotted in a new video with a young man who was singing for her

The duo was seen beaming with smiles as Michy appeared to be having a good time with him

Weeks ago, former lover of Michy and dancehall star Shatta Wale also flaunted his newfound lover, Elfreda

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian and entrepreneur, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah famed as Michy, has caused a stir online after she flaunted a new handsome young man on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Michy was seen hanging out with the young man believed to be a musician.

They were enjoying the nightlife in Ghana when they stopped randomly to record their night activities.

Photos of Michy and new man. Source: @ghanacelebrities

Source: Instagram

The video showed Michy beaming with smiles as she showed off the young man believed to be a musician from Nigeria.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The handsome man was seen singing a love song for Michy as he looked at her.

Michy on the other hand was blushing as she listened to the guy singing her praises and decided to record the moment on camera.

Another video showed Michy spending some more time with the young man while they were in the company of others.

It appeared they were at a restaurant enjoying a meal and some drinks.

Shatta Wale flaunts new girlfriend

Weeks earlier, multiple award-winning musician, Michy's ex-lover, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., known in entertainment circles as Shatta Wale, flaunted his new lover online.

In a new video that has since gone viral on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale and a fair-coloured lady were seen hugging each other.

The duo appeared to be dancing slowly at what looked like an outdoor space of a hotel when they locked lips in a kiss while smiling at each other.

Reggie Rockstone and wife argue about flirting

Ghanaian musician Reginald Yaw Asante Osei famed as Reggie Rockstone and his wife Zilla have been spotted in a new video arguing over a flirtatious encounter.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Reggie Rockstone was accusing his wife of openly flirting with one of their customers who had come from abroad.

According to the musician, the man in question had seen Zilla's wedding ring, yet went on to flirt with her in his presence.

Source: YEN.com.gh